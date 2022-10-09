Financial Analysis: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Quipt Home Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 0.89 -$17.41 million ($5.73) -0.22 Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.40 -$6.17 million $0.06 67.18

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Avinger currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,814.06%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.31, suggesting a potential upside of 155.89%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -219.16% -209.14% -63.15% Quipt Home Medical 1.31% 2.70% 1.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Avinger on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, it provides nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilator equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, equipment solutions, power wheelchairs, oxygen therapy, bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, compressors, patient lifts, walkers, products for wound care, and medical equipment for home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

