First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has C$26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.82.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.