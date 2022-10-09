FLC Capital Advisors Buys 6,480 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Fortinet by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,640,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. 5,489,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

