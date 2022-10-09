FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,675 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,164,376 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

