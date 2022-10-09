FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.39 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.3 %

BAC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,304,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,425,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.