FLC Capital Advisors Has $4.05 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.8 %

IBM stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.82. 4,499,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,608. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.