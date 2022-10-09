FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 300 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.