FLC Capital Advisors Sells 15,364 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

