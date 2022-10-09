FLC Capital Advisors Sells 27,618 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,618 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 606,352 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.