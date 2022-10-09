Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169,375 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,253,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Flowserve Trading Down 3.3 %

FLS stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 982,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,737. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.