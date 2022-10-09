For Meta World (4MW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $651,064.74

For Meta World (4MW) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, For Meta World has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. For Meta World has a total market capitalization of $651,064.74 and $10,246.00 worth of For Meta World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One For Meta World token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

For Meta World Profile

For Meta World’s launch date was December 28th, 2021. For Meta World’s total supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for For Meta World is medium.com/@4metaworld. For Meta World’s official Twitter account is @4metaworld. For Meta World’s official website is www.4meta.world.

For Meta World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “For Meta World (4MW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. For Meta World has a current supply of 500,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of For Meta World is 0.00000166 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $79.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.4meta.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as For Meta World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade For Meta World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase For Meta World using one of the exchanges listed above.

