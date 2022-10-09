Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,494,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,161,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

