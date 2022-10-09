Forge Finance (FORGE) Reaches One Day Volume of $22,104.00

Forge Finance (FORGE) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Forge Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Forge Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Forge Finance has a market capitalization of $278,889.32 and $22,104.00 worth of Forge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Forge Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Forge Finance’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Forge Finance’s official website is forgefinance.io. The official message board for Forge Finance is medium.com/@forgebsc. Forge Finance’s official Twitter account is @forgebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Forge Finance (FORGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Forge Finance has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Forge Finance is 0.00566206 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $94.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://forgefinance.io/.”

