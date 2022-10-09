Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,794 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.29% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20.

