Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.37. 2,022,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,004. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

