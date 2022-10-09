Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,086 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 428,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 178,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

