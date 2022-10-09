Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 9,029 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $110.63.

