Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 9,145 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

