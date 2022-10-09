Fountain Protocol (FTP) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Fountain Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain Protocol has a total market cap of $58,676.36 and $10,195.00 worth of Fountain Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain Protocol has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000301 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fountain Protocol Token Profile

Fountain Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2022. Fountain Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,574,282 tokens. Fountain Protocol’s official website is ftp.cash. The official message board for Fountain Protocol is medium.com/@fountainprot. Fountain Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fountainprot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fountain Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain Protocol (FTP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Oasis Network platform. Fountain Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fountain Protocol is 0.00080717 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $215.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ftp.cash/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

