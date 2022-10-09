Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,769 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. 12,667,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,486,164. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

