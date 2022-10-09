Fuji (FJT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.78

Fuji (FJT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Fuji token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuji has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fuji has a market capitalization of $42.78 and approximately $232,753.00 worth of Fuji was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fuji Profile

Fuji’s launch date was April 14th, 2021. Fuji’s total supply is 100 tokens. Fuji’s official website is fujicompany.io. Fuji’s official Twitter account is @fjtfuji and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fuji Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuji (FJT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. Fuji has a current supply of 100 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fuji is 0.42384041 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $176,920.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://fujicompany.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuji directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuji should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuji using one of the exchanges listed above.

