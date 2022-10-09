Fusion (FSN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $949,294.00

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $949,294.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion’s genesis date was February 11th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,838,229 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is https://reddit.com/r/fusionfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @fusionprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion (FSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fusion has a current supply of 70,354,038.92307134 with 72,832,731.7542614 in circulation. The last known price of Fusion is 0.22402663 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $396,550.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fusion.org/.”

