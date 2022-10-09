Gbox Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $271,586.62 (GBOX)

Gbox (GBOX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Gbox has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gbox token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gbox has a total market capitalization of $271,586.62 and $155,581.00 worth of Gbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Gbox

Gbox’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Gbox’s official website is app.gbox.space. The official message board for Gbox is gbox-space.medium.com. Gbox’s official Twitter account is @gboxspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gbox (GBOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gbox has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gbox is 0.00013356 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.gbox.space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

