Geopoly (GEO$) 24 Hour Volume Tops $107,991.00

Geopoly (GEO$) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Geopoly has a market capitalization of $214,226.43 and approximately $107,991.00 worth of Geopoly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geopoly has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Geopoly token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Geopoly Profile

Geopoly’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. Geopoly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,797,483 tokens. Geopoly’s official Twitter account is @geopoly_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Geopoly is https://reddit.com/r/geopoly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Geopoly’s official website is geopoly.io.

Geopoly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geopoly (GEO$) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Geopoly has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geopoly is 0.00202328 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $180,003.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://geopoly.io/.”

