Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gerresheimer from €66.30 ($67.65) to €65.50 ($66.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gerresheimer from €94.00 ($95.92) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

GRRMF stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

