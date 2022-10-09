Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

GILD stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,723,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510,089. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.