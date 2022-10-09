Gold Nugget Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,478.00 (NGT)

Gold Nugget (NGT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Gold Nugget has a market cap of $7,329.86 and $8,478.00 worth of Gold Nugget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Nugget token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gold Nugget has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Nugget alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gold Nugget Token Profile

Gold Nugget launched on December 7th, 2021. Gold Nugget’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,046 tokens. Gold Nugget’s official Twitter account is @cryptongt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gold Nugget’s official website is cryptonuggets.app. Gold Nugget’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptonuggets.

Gold Nugget Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Nugget (NGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gold Nugget has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gold Nugget is 0.00963638 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,375.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptonuggets.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Nugget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Nugget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Nugget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Nugget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Nugget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.