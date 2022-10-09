Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,594 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 39,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

