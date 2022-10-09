Gravity Finance Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $591,811.46 and $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s genesis date was May 18th, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 tokens. The official website for Gravity Finance is gravityfinance.io. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/gravityfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @gravity_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gravity Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity Finance (GFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Gravity Finance has a current supply of 1,199,999,974 with 352,267,212 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity Finance is 0.00173072 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravityfinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

