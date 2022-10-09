H2O Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (PSDN)

H2O (PSDN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One H2O token can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00008170 BTC on exchanges. H2O has a market capitalization of $37,002.62 and approximately $9,426.00 worth of H2O was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, H2O has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

H2O Token Profile

H2O’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. H2O’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,250 tokens. The Reddit community for H2O is https://reddit.com/r/DefrostFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for H2O is www.h2odata.xyz. The official message board for H2O is mirror.xyz/0x66a705e163d1d632092582c7731aa63022e25e6b. H2O’s official Twitter account is @h2o_data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “H2O (PSDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. H2O has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of H2O is 1.58333287 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $103.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.h2odata.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

