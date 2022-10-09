HakunaMatata (new) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6,306.47 (HKUN)

HakunaMatata (new) (HKUN) traded 76.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One HakunaMatata (new) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HakunaMatata (new) has a market cap of $6,306.47 and approximately $40,862.00 worth of HakunaMatata (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HakunaMatata (new) has traded 94.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HakunaMatata (new) launched on May 18th, 2021. HakunaMatata (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,708,165,547 tokens. The official website for HakunaMatata (new) is hakunamatatatoken.com. HakunaMatata (new)’s official Twitter account is @hkuntoken. The Reddit community for HakunaMatata (new) is https://reddit.com/r/hkuntoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “HakunaMatata (new) (HKUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HakunaMatata (new) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HakunaMatata (new) is 0.00000065 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hakunamatatatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HakunaMatata (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HakunaMatata (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HakunaMatata (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

