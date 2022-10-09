Head to Head Analysis: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) vs. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlat and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 2.73 -$8.11 million N/A N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

NextPlat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

NextPlat has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, indicating that its share price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -77.53% -51.62% -46.62% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NextPlat and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NextPlat beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

