Hectagon Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $372,721.07 (HECTA)

Hectagon (HECTA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Hectagon has a total market capitalization of $372,721.07 and approximately $36,686.00 worth of Hectagon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hectagon token can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00009153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hectagon has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hectagon

Hectagon launched on August 7th, 2022. Hectagon’s total supply is 594,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,057 tokens. The official website for Hectagon is hectagon.finance. Hectagon’s official Twitter account is @hectagonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hectagon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hectagon (HECTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hectagon has a current supply of 594,694 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hectagon is 1.71474438 USD and is up 9.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,938.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hectagon.finance/.”

