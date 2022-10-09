Hedge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $482,562.09 (HDG)

Hedge (HDG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Hedge has a market capitalization of $482,562.09 and approximately $13,553.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedge has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedge token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,407.83 or 1.00008351 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

HDG is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2022. Hedge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 904,369 tokens. Hedge’s official message board is hedgelabs.medium.com. Hedge’s official website is hedge.so. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgelabs.

Buying and Selling Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedge (HDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Hedge has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hedge is 0.52045777 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,791.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://hedge.so.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

