Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Lowered to $115.00 at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of HELE opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

