Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Has $265,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,564,000 after acquiring an additional 519,154 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 4,464,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,139. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $291.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.26.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

