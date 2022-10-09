Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 3.0% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,748. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

