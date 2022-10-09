HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $61.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

