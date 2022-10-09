Hololoot (HOL) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Hololoot (HOL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Hololoot token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hololoot has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Hololoot has a total market capitalization of $367,449.07 and approximately $53,967.00 worth of Hololoot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hololoot Token Profile

Hololoot’s genesis date was December 12th, 2021. The Reddit community for Hololoot is https://reddit.com/r/hololoot. The official website for Hololoot is www.hololoot.io. The official message board for Hololoot is hololoot.medium.com. Hololoot’s official Twitter account is @hololoot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hololoot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hololoot (HOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hololoot has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hololoot is 0.01322153 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $37,700.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hololoot.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hololoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hololoot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hololoot using one of the exchanges listed above.

