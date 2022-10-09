Horde Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (HOR)

Horde (HOR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Horde has a total market capitalization of $10,698.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of Horde was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horde token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horde has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Horde Profile

Horde launched on September 13th, 2021. Horde’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,819,757 tokens. Horde’s official Twitter account is @lasthorde and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horde’s official website is lasthorde.com. The Reddit community for Horde is https://reddit.com/r/Horde_Official.

Buying and Selling Horde

According to CryptoCompare, “Horde (HOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Horde has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 16,819,757.36322891 in circulation. The last known price of Horde is 0.00063721 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $359.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lasthorde.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horde directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horde should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horde using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

