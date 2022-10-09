Hovde Group Cuts SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $15.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.72 million, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. SLR Investment has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 780.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

