Humanscape (HUM) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $114.37 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humanscape (HUM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Humanscape has a current supply of 1,084,734,273.38 with 871,409,623.0588279 in circulation. The last known price of Humanscape is 0.13054393 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $945,924.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humanscape.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

