IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Holdings Raised by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE:IDA traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. 131,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,728. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.