Ideamarket Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (IMO)

Ideamarket (IMO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Ideamarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ideamarket has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ideamarket has a market capitalization of $269,495.95 and approximately $13,472.00 worth of Ideamarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ideamarket alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ideamarket Profile

Ideamarket’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. Ideamarket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ideamarket is ideamarket.substack.com. Ideamarket’s official Twitter account is @ideamarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ideamarket is ideamarket.io. The Reddit community for Ideamarket is https://reddit.com/r/ideamarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ideamarket Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideamarket (IMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Ideamarket has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ideamarket is 0.01962583 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ideamarket.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideamarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideamarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideamarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideamarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideamarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.