ImpactXP Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,843.00 (IMPACTXP)

ImpactXP (IMPACTXP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. ImpactXP has a total market capitalization of $80,188.00 and $38,843.00 worth of ImpactXP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImpactXP has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ImpactXP token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ImpactXP Token Profile

ImpactXP was first traded on November 25th, 2021. ImpactXP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. ImpactXP’s official website is impactxp.io. ImpactXP’s official Twitter account is @impactxptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImpactXP

According to CryptoCompare, “ImpactXP (IMPACTXP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ImpactXP has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ImpactXP is 0 USD and is down -32.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $120.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://impactxp.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpactXP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpactXP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImpactXP using one of the exchanges listed above.

