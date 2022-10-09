Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.60

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $9.82. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 20,628 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Impala Platinum Increases Dividend

Impala Platinum Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

