INFAM (INF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68,975.13

INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One INFAM token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. INFAM has a total market capitalization of $68,975.13 and approximately $70,779.00 worth of INFAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INFAM has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About INFAM

INFAM (CRYPTO:INF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2021. INFAM’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. INFAM’s official website is infam.io. INFAM’s official Twitter account is @infam_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INFAM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INFAM (INF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INFAM has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INFAM is 0.22991711 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infam.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INFAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INFAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INFAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

