Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £99,745.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson acquired 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £99,745.80 ($120,524.17).
Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Ben Thompson purchased 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($359.59).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 566 ($6.84) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 890.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 982.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,768.75. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 546 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.