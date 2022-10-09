Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £99,745.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson acquired 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £99,745.80 ($120,524.17).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Ben Thompson purchased 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($359.59).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 566 ($6.84) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 890.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 982.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,768.75. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 546 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

(Get Rating)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.