Insider Selling: Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Sells £15,001 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider David Barron sold 15,001 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £15,001 ($18,125.91).
Premier Miton Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON PMI opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Premier Miton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.44 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.01. The stock has a market cap of £160.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.78.
Premier Miton Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.