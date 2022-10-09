Insider Selling: Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Sells £15,001 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider David Barron sold 15,001 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £15,001 ($18,125.91).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PMI opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Premier Miton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.44 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.01. The stock has a market cap of £160.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.78.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

