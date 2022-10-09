Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,343,000 after acquiring an additional 62,352 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. 24,249,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,372,124. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

